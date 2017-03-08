Ohio woman accused of extorting man out of $70k after meeting on dating site

NEW ALBANY, OH (WCMH) — 32-year-old Molly Jones of Blacklick faces a felony charge after allegedly extorting a New Albany city official out of $70,250 in personal finances.

Court documents state Jones met New Albany Finance Director Chad Fuller on the dating website called, “What’s Your Price?” on which payment is made upon an agreed date. Fuller, who is married, told police he backed out of the date, because he felt guilty. However, Jones still demanded payment. He claims he agreed and brought $100 and Chipotle to her place of employment.

Two weeks later, Jones allegedly told Fuller she needed more money for her child’s daycare, and Fuller says he offered to help. Fuller claims he denied further requests for money, which Jones responded with threatening to tell Fuller’s wife that she had an STD.

Eventually, a man named “Kevin” claiming to be the father of Jones’ child, allegedly began to ask Fuller for money, “in a hostile manner.” Fuller claims “Kevin” had pictures of his child and the inside of his home, so Fuller continued to pay.

Six months and more than $70,000 later, Fuller informed police of what had been happening.

New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee confirmed to NBC4’s Matt Edwards, that none of the money paid to Jones came from public funds and added that multiple people needed to sign-off on any use of public money. He also says Fuller made his employer aware of the situation when he went to police and that he handed over his personal finance records and took a polygraph test to ensure no wrongdoing on the city’s behalf.

McAfee also told NBC4 that Fuller resigned earlier this year to take a job in Licking County. His last day with the City of New Albany will be March 17.