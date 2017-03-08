Pedestrian hit by a car in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are on the scene of a pedestrian hit by a car.

The accident happened at the intersection of Fishburg Road and Brandt Pike Wednesday around 4:30.

Police say a young man ran into the road in front of a car when he was hit. Police also say the man suffered what appeared to be serious injuries.

An accident reconstruction team is on the scene investigating.

