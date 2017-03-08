Police look for suspect in stolen credit card case

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are asking for help finding a suspect who used a stolen credit card at Walmart.

Police say on February 28, the woman in the picture used someone’s credit card to buy several gift cards. Police say she then immediately used the gift cards to purchase a television, Xbox One game system and several games.

Investigators say she was with a man of similar build wearing a dark coat, black hat, peach or pink shirt, white pants and brown boots.

The pair were seen loading the purchased items into a white Chevrolet Venture minivan or similar GMC product.

If you have any information or recognize the person in the photo call the Huber Heights Police Department.

