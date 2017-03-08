Police looking for persons of interest in January home invasion

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for persons of interest in a January home invasion and shooting in Huber Heights.

The Huber Heights Police Division is looking for the owner or occupants of beige or tan Honda Accord that was seen in the area of a home invasion on January 26 on Neptune Lane.

According to police, three men forced their way into a home in the 4800 block of Neptune Lane. Once inside the men fired at least one shot at a person in the home.

Police are looking for the Honda that was seen in the area before the home invasion four separate times. Investigators say they are looking for the people that were in the car so they can interview them and say they are only persons of interest in the case.

The Honda is beige or tan with a spoiler on the back. The car appears to be a mid-to-late 90’s model year. The car has a different colored paint over the passenger side rear wheel well and some rust behind that.

The front passenger wheel is different from the other three wheels, according to police.

The car appears to have at least two people inside.

If you have any information about this incident contact the Huber Heights Police Division.

