Police: Pregnant Ohio woman dead in suspected murder-suicide

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Police say a northeast Ohio man apparently fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend at her home before killing himself, leaving a gruesome scene discovered by the woman’s mother and son.

Medina police say 36-year-old Julie Young and 43-year-old Cedric Jones were found dead Monday afternoon.

Police Lt. Dave Birckbichler tells the Akron Beacon Journal that the pair reportedly had a volatile, on-and-off relationship and investigators were trying to figure out where that stood. Birckbichler says the deaths left Young’s family with many questions, but it’s basically a closed case for police.

Young’s father, Philip Duke, tells Cleveland.com that his daughter was a caring mother of two boys from a previous relationship and that her boyfriend didn’t want to have a baby.

