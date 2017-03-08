Police responding after report of a man with a gun at Columbus State Community College

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are responding to the report of a man with a gun on the campus of Columbus State Community College.

According to an alert sent by the college, police are searching for a black male, wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants and was reported to have a gun in the Technology and Learning Building.

CSCC Alert: A B/M, brn jacket, blk shirt, blk sweat pants, reported to have a gun on the Columbus Campus in the TL Building. — Columbus State (@cscc_edu) March 8, 2017

Columbus police say they are responding as well, but there are no reports of any shoots fired.

