Sen. Tim Kaine’s son arrested after clashing with Pres. Trump supporters at rally

By Published:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in her 2016 presidential bid, was one of six people arrested during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Minnesota.

The protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the State Capitol rotunda in St. Paul last Saturday, a scene that played out during rallies in other cities around the country.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Linwood Kaine, from Minneapolis, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree riot. Kaine was released from the Ramsey County Jail Tuesday.

Tim Kaine, a St. Paul native and U.S. senator for Virginia, expressed support for his three children in a statement, saying they all understand the responsibility of expressing their political views peacefully.

