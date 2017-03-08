TSA rollsout new policy on how to handle body searches

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The transportation Security Administration recently adopted “universal” pat-down searches for screening passengers at airports.

One of the biggest changes is TSA agents may use the front of their hands to further screen for weapons, explosives and other threats.

TSA said only passengers who choose not to go through body scanners or who have set off alarms or draw the attention of a canine team will receive the new pat-down.

A pat-down may include inspection of the head, neck, arms, torso, legs, and feet. This includes sensitive areas such as breasts, groin and bottoms. The pat-downs will still be conducted by an officer of the same gender.