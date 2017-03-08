TSA rollsout new policy on how to handle body searches

By Published:
File- This Oct. 22, 2013, file photo shows passengers walking through the pre-check lane at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport. The PreCheck program allows previously vetted fliers to use special lanes at the checkpoint. Shoes, belts and light jackets stay on. Laptops and liquids stay in bags. And these fliers go through standard metal detectors rather than the explosive-detecting full-body scanners most pass through. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The transportation Security Administration recently adopted “universal” pat-down searches for screening passengers at airports.

One of the biggest changes is TSA agents may use the front of their hands to further screen for weapons, explosives and other threats.

TSA said only passengers who choose not to go through body scanners or who have set off alarms or draw the attention of a canine team will receive the new pat-down.

A pat-down may include inspection of the head, neck, arms, torso, legs, and feet. This includes sensitive areas such as breasts, groin and bottoms.  The pat-downs will still be conducted by an officer of the same gender.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s