Two men arrested for theft of 100,000 diapers

By Published:
John Forbes and Jason Havel - were jailed and charged Wednesday with theft, accused of stealing 100,000 diapers.

FOX CROSSING, WI (AP) – Two Wisconsin men are accused of stealing 100,000 diapers.

The Post-Crescent reports that Fox Crossing police allege the men stole nearly 1,800 cases of diapers – valued at more than $45,000 – from a charity that provides goods to needy families.

Authorities say the diapers were stolen between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a local warehouse.

RELATED: Police searching for suspects who stole 100,000 diapers from charity

United Way Fox Cities CEO Peter Kelly says the thefts occurred as his organization moved its diaper bank to a Valley Packaging Industries facility. Both men are former VPI employees.

WLUK-TV reports the men – John Forbes and Jason Havel – were jailed and charged Wednesday with theft. Court documents don’t list defense attorneys. Both men have court appearances next week.

Police say it appears the men stole the diapers to make money.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s