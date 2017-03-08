VIDEO: NASA spots wildfires across parts of US from space

KRON4 Staff Published:

(KRON) — Wildfires raging in Texas and in parts of the southeast can be seen in this satellite image from NASA.

Most of the fires seen are prescribed burns. That means they were set on purpose by authorities to clear brush so wildfires can’t spread too far.

But wildfires, which are started by human activity or lightning strikes, are burning more land.

The rash of wildfires that started Monday are burning large sections of land.

Five fire-related deaths have been reported in Texas, including three ranchers who died while trying to save their cattle.

One-hundred thousand acres have burned so far in Texas. Another 10,000 burned in Oklahoma.

And a wildfire in Kansas is prompting evacuations. One-thousand people fled their homes to avoid fires there.

Similar wildfires in Colorado burned 30,000 acres.

Weather forecasts in the area are expected to make fighting wildfires tough through the month.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s