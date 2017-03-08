Wind advisories issued for Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service issued wind advisories stretching across the Miami Valley Wednesday.

The advisory will remain in effect until 7:00 p.m.

Higher winds with gusts reaching up to 55 mph are expected in Darke, Shelby and Logan Counties with sustained winds of 25-35 mph.

Other counties including Montgomery, Greene, Clark, Miami, Preble and Champaign as well as Wayne County, Indiana will see sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Butler and Warren Counties will see gusts from 35-45 mph.

Winds will increase through the day and are expected to peak Wednesday afternoon. Scattered tree and power line damage is possible along with some minor property damage in the highest gusts.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says you should make sure loose items are secured. Drivers of high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks, RV’s and towed trailers should exercise caution as the high winds will make driving condition difficult.

