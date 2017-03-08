Wish come true: Girl fighting leukemia meets her hero — US soccer star Alex Morgan

(WHTM) – Ashlyn Brysiak had no idea that her friends and family secretly gathered last Saturday to watch her wish come true.

“She had decided she wanted to meet Alex Morgan and the U.S. Womens Soccer team so we are here to surprise her with her wish celebration,” Make-a-Wish volunteer April Scott said.

And surprise her, they did. When 9-year-old Ashlyn walked into the private room at Al’s of Hampden, she was overcome with emotion.

“I saw all my friends and I wasn’t expecting it,” she said.

WDTN’s sister station WHTM first introduced you to Ashlyn last November. The determined young student is battling leukemia, yet has a near-perfect attendance record at West Creek Hills Elementary. She is able to attend class using an iPad and a robot named, A2B2.

Ashlyn is about nine months into her cancer treatments.

After greeting the people who gathered to surprise her, she was asked to pop balloons, to reveal the plans of a four-day trip to Washington, D.C.

The trip included a meet-and-greet with star player Alex Morgan and a chance to watch the team take on France, Ashlyn learned.

“Her motivation for everything is always soccer, soccer, soccer,” said father Todd Brysiak.

So much so, Ashlyn was the honorary captain of the East Pennsboro girls soccer team this past fall. Many of the players came to share in her surprise.

“She deserves everything she’s going to get,” Coach Matt Uhrich said. “I’m just so excited for her journey and how she’s going to grow from this experience.”

“For what she’s gone through over the past nine months, there’s no person in the world that deserves this more than she does, so we’re pretty pumped for her,” Todd Brysiak said.

Ashlyn had never met Alex Morgan, but the two are intimately connected. Through so many of her procedures, it’s Alex that’s been by her side.

“Every single time I bring in my iPad and we search on YouTube ‘Alex Morgan’ and every single time I’m getting my procedures done I just watch Alex Morgan,” Ashlyn said.

“This is the woman who has helped her through so many procedures, who have given her light, who has given her energy, who has given her hope,” mom Angela Brysiak said. “I mean from day one, as soon as she found out she got to do a Make-a-Wish, it was Alex Morgan. That was it.”

Angela said she looked forward to telling Alex just how instrumental she has been to her daughter’s journey.

“It’s kind of surreal to know that our little hero is getting to meet her little hero,” Angela said. “Alex doesn’t even know how much she’s helped Ashlyn through.”

Angela and her family did get the chance to share their story with Alex Morgan and other members of the team when they attended a practice on Monday. Alex Morgan told them she was “honored” to be a part of Ashyln’s fight.

On Tuesday, the Brysiaks watched the team take on France.

Ashlyn may be able to return to classes by the end of the month, once cold and flu season is over.