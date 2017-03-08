Woman receives touching apology note for stolen wind chime

TACOMA, WA (KING) – Chrissy Marie of Lakewood, Washington said he left a note on her door Friday saying that he and his sister had stolen one of her wind chimes.

Jake explained in the note that the chime, which had butterflies on it, reminded his sister of their mother who died.

Jake left $5 and wrote, “I’m sorry. This is the only money I have. Please do not be mad.”

