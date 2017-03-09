$1Million football fields for Springfield High School

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield City Schools will decide Thursday night if they’re going to spend close to $1-million on a new football field.

If approved by the board of education, the school district will spend $906,000 dollars to transition their two stadiums from grass to artificial turf this summer.

Both Evans Stadium, where the football team hosts their home games, and the high school field, where other athletic teams practice and play, would get an upgrade.

Although redoing one field would cut the cost in half, Springfield City School Athletic Director and football team head coach said it’s a good investment for the district to do both.

“The ability to host multiple user groups is the biggest benefit and we have these two great stadiums and my feeling is let’s maximize the usage and get the most out of them that we can do,” Springfield City Schools Athletic Director Mike Dellapina said.

“Out of 20 teams in our conference it’s only three teams that don’t have it and we’re the biggest of those three and we’re one of the last ones to get it so the kids are really excited about it because it’s been tough.  You go to different schools that means you have to buy two different sets of cleats to go out and perform on,” Springfield High School Football Coach Maurice Douglass said.

According to Dellapina, the maintenance of natural grass fields are high.  He said artificial turf pays for itself eventually.

