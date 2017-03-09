Bird flu found in Tennessee again at another commercial chicken farm

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Another flock of chickens in Tennessee has tested positive for the bird flu.

A state veterinarian confirms a low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) was found at a commercial poultry breeding operation in Giles County.

Routine screening completed on March 6 revealed the virus was present and it as then confirmed in both state and federal laboratories.

The affected block was depopulated and buried, and the area is under quarantine. Domesticated poultry within 6.2 miles of the site are also under quarantine and being tested.

To date, all additional samples have tested negative for avian influenza and no other flocks within the area have shown signs of illness.

“This is why we test and monitor for avian influenza,” State Veterinarian Dr. Charles Hatcher said. “When routine testing showed a problem at this facility, the operators immediately took action and notified our lab. That fast response is critical to stopping the spread of this virus.”

While the company affected wasn’t identified, officials said it is not Tyson Foods, which was affected earlier this week and had to euthanize 73,500 chickens in Lincoln County.

Officials also said Thursday they do not believe one location sickened the other.

At Tyson Foods, veterinarians detected another strain of the flu, highly pathogenic avian influence (HPAI). State officials say the primary difference between LPAI and HPAI is mortality rate in domesticated poultry.

Avian influenza virus strains often occur naturally in wild migratory birds without causing illness in those birds. With LPAI, domesticated chickens and turkeys may show little or no signs of illness. However, HPAI is often fatal for domesticated poultry.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news