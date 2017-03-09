Body found in Ohio ID’d as man reported missing in 2016

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose remains were found by a couple hiking in southwestern Ohio.

The Butler County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the skeletal remains found in a wooded area near the village of New Miami on Tuesday as those of David Eversole.

The coroner’s office confirmed the identification of the 35-year-old Hamilton man through dental records.

Eversole was reported missing in April 2016.

The Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says the preliminary investigation didn’t indicate that foul play was a factor in the death.

But the cause and manner of Eversole’s death haven’t been determined. Jones says his office and the coroner’s office will continue their investigations.

