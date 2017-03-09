Child hit by car in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was hit by a car near Rahn and Wheaton Street Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m.

Deputies on the scene say the child appeared to have non-life threatening injuries but was taken to a hospital by ambulance to be evaluated.

The intersection is closed while deputies investigate.

2 NEWS is on the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more information.

