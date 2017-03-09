City launches website to help explain roundabouts

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Fairborn Engineering Division has created an informational site regarding modern roundabouts called fairbornroundabout.com.

The site is designed to help explain the upcoming Colonel Glenn Highway/Kauffman Avenue Modern Roundabout Project, provide details about the project and updates as it comes to fruition and to answer questions regarding modern roundabouts.

City Engineer Don O’Connor stated in a release there is a perception about modern roundabouts that is often quite contrary to the reality and creating the website will hopefully help to clear up any misconceptions.

“With modern roundabouts being new to Fairborn and the Miami Valley region, it is important that correct information about modern roundabouts and this specific project be shared with as many potential users as possible. We know there is and will be a large number of questions surrounding this project,” stated O’Connor, “This easy-to-remember website is an efficient way to answer those questions and keep the public updated on the project.”

The site will remain active throughout the life of the project which is anticipated to go through 2019. Images and video will be added as the project progresses and regular updates to the site will be ongoing.

The city of Fairborn says based on police crash data, the intersection of Colonel Glenn Highway and Kauffman Avenue is the fifth most dangerous in the city. The skewed angle of the intersection makes it difficult for drivers making the right onto Kauffman to turn far enough left to see oncoming traffic.

According to the city of Fairborn, since 1990, nearly 5,000 roundabouts have been built in the United States. Officials say statistics support that roundabouts lead to slower speeds, virtually eliminate T-bone and Head-On collisions, and keeps pedestrians further away from intersection thus contributing to their safety. Roundabouts have been found to improve safety and efficiency, which are the top priorities for this project.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news