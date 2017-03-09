Cop shot driver after high-speed chase of van carrying kids

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A police dispatch report indicates a high-speed chase ended with an Ohio officer fatally shooting a van driver after spike strips were used to stop the vehicle, which also carried a woman and three children.

The 14-minute chase began in Strongsville, 20 miles south of Cleveland, in northeast Ohio. It ended early Tuesday on Interstate 71 in Medina County.

The Medina County coroner has identified the man as 37-year-old Roy Evans Jr., of Lorain.

The dispatch log indicates the driver was shot after reaching down and then lighting a cigarette. The report says pursuit speeds reached 100 mph and the driver rammed a police car on the interstate.

The investigation is being handled by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which has released few details about the shooting.

