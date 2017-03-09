Death of Shelby County man found in Dayton ‘suspicious’

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are calling the death of a Shelby county man suspicious after his body was found in the bed of a pickup truck in Dayton.

Donald Schulze’s autopsy was completed Thursday morning.

Investigators say there was nothing glaringly obvious about how he died, so now they’re waiting for the toxicology results to come back which takes on average eight weeks.

According to to Schulze’s boss of 11 years, Curt Wells, he was a good employee.

“Everybody knows him around this area. He’d give you his shirt off his back. He was on time. He did a great job for us,” said Wells who is a co-owner of Wells Bros, Inc. in Anna.

When Schultze didn’t show up for work, Monday morning, Wells knew something was wrong.

He says a employee stopped by Schulze’s house in McCartyville to see if he was still at home for some reason, he wasn’t.

“Monday morning we received a phone call from parents and family of Schulze,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, “He was missing and it wasn’t like him to be missing work. So our detectives started to follow up and entered him into our computers as a missing person.”

There was no sign of Schulze for two days until he was found dead in Dayton.

Police say someone found his body in the bed of a red Chevy pickup, on North Cherrywood Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s certainly an unusual death. A questionable death but we don’t have any more than that at this moment. We’re going to work with the Dayton Police Department and follow every lead we can,” Sheriff Lenhart said.

To hopefully give answers to Schulze’s community and coworkers who are looking for them.

“These guys are in shock. They don’t understand why it happened, how it happened. They miss Don by all means. They will miss Don,” Wells said.

The Shelby County Sheriff and Dayton police do ask if you have any information on Schulze’s lifestyle, or his whereabouts over the weekend, to give them a call.

