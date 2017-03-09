Falling tree hits boy outside school amid high winds in Ohio

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Witnesses say an 11-year-old boy walking outside an elementary school was hit by a falling tree that apparently was downed by high winds that swept across northern Ohio.

His family tells The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria that he was treated for a concussion after the tree fell Wednesday outside Ely Elementary School.

Students who witnessed the scene reported that there were wind gusts as the tree snapped, and screaming students ran away in different directions. The boy got caught under the tree and was later taken to a hospital.

A district spokeswoman says the tree showed no obvious sign of rot or decay and appeared to have been snapped at the trunk by the high winds.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news