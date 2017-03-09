Inmates’ Social Security numbers are given to identity thief

By Published:
Generic Jail Cell
(WDTN Photo)

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio prisons system has accidentally released about 2,000 prisoners’ Social Security numbers as part of a records request by a convicted identity thief.

The information was included on a list of inmates at Chillicothe Correctional Institution provided to an ex-offender who regularly requests inmate rosters.

The Mansfield News Journal reports 43-year-old Lonny Bristow turned the information over to the newspaper Tuesday, a day after receiving the records.

Bristow’s past convictions include credit card scams committed while serving previous sentences. Bristow says that it’s “ironic” that the prisons system turned the information over to him but that he didn’t plan to use it because his criminal life is over.

Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says that the agency is looking into identity theft monitoring services for the affected inmates.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s