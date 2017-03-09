MS Awareness Week

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – March 5-11 is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week.

MS is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and the body.

This week, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society is raising awareness and asking people impacted by MS to share their stories with the hashtag “We Are Stronger Than MS.”

Doctor Elizabeth Marriott from the Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Premier Health health talked about how too often the symptoms go unrecognized. She also talked about how women are more likely to be diagnosed, the cause of MS, average age of diagnosis, and treatments and promising studies underway.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s