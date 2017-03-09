MS Awareness Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – March 5-11 is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week.

MS is a disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and the body.

This week, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society is raising awareness and asking people impacted by MS to share their stories with the hashtag “We Are Stronger Than MS.”

Doctor Elizabeth Marriott from the Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Premier Health health talked about how too often the symptoms go unrecognized. She also talked about how women are more likely to be diagnosed, the cause of MS, average age of diagnosis, and treatments and promising studies underway.