Newly opened restaurants gear up for First Four tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Every year, restaurants in the Miami Valley gear up for the NCAA’s First Four tournament. But, this year some restaurants are doing it for the very first time.

Since last year’s First Four Tournament, a number of new restaurants have opened their doors and none of them have experienced what it’s like when the First Four comes to town.

“Business has been booming,” Old Scratch Pizza Manager Ben Quinttus said. “We’ve got a great response from the community.”

Quinttus has been managing the front of the house at Old Scratch Pizza since they opened last October.

“We’re jam-packed on weekends,” Quinttus said. “We are definitely blowing away our expectations. We’re thrilled with how the community is responding for sure.”

Serving up traditional Neapolitan-style pizza with a modern twist. They’re hoping that’s appetizing to the thousands of people coming in town for the First Four Tournament.

“We’re excited,” Quinttus said. “Of course, we’re anxious. We’re anxiously for Tuesday to open up. We’re expected to be lines out the door.”

Old Scratch Pizza isn’t the only place hoping for long lines. Zombie Dogz on the University of Dayton’s is also hoping to stir up big crowds.

“It’s been really well,” Quinttus said. “We did a little bit at first. Now, it’s starting to speed up. It’s been really good here.”

Dan Reichenbach says they’re staffing extra heavy to make sure they can handle influx of people in and around the campus next week.

“We are going to have a little bit of extra people around,” Reichenbach said. “We are going to bulk up on food.”

At Old Scratch, Quinttus says he’s been preparing his staff for the last few weeks.

“We kind of anticipated this a little bit,” Quinttus said. “We’re definitely staffing up for the event. We’re excited to be available for everyone coming in to enjoy the First Four. It’s such a big part of our Dayton community. We’re such big basketball fans here so we’re excited.”

The First Four Tournament kicks off next Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15 at the University of Dayton Arena.