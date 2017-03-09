Ohio pregnant woman charged with prostituting

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pregnant woman who police said had a heroin addiction was arrested on prostitution charges Tuesday.

Alicia Kimak, 27, is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.

An undercover officer contacted Kimak, who had an advertisement on Backpage.com under the dating section, a police report said. Police said the advertisement said, “I’m a genuine girl next door seeking a respectful and generous gentleman to please and please me…. I’m a good conversationalist, have a great body and a pretty face…”

Police said Kimak returned a text message from officer, identifying herself as “Rebeccah.” She discussed prices for sex and agreed to meet the officer at Pilot on Canfield-Niles Road, the report said.

Kimak met the officer and at the gas station just before 4:30 p.m., where she was arrested.

Police said she was six months pregnant and admitted to prostituting since November to support her child. Kimak also admitted to having a heroin addiction but said she hadn’t been using. Police said cell phone conversations proved the addiction was an ongoing issue.

Kimak is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial at 6:30 p.m. April 3.