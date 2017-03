RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Riverside Police are investigating a rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday on Woodman Drive by Advantage Car and Credit.

One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

