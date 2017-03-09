Pastor accused of molestation is removed as head of city GOP

By Published:
(AP Photo)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island pastor charged with molesting a child has been removed as the head of the Providence Republican Party.

Roy D. Bolden Jr., of the Legions of Christ Ministries, was arraigned Wednesday on child molestation and sexual assault charges. Police say a 21-year-old man reported that Bolden began molesting him when he was 12 years old, and the abuse went on for years.

Rhode Island Republican Party chairman Brandon Bell says the allegations have taken him and the state party’s central committee by surprise.

The 33-year-old Bolden was elected to a four-year term as chairman of the Providence Republican City Committee in 2015.

Bell says that while Bolden is entitled to the presumption of innocence, he has been removed as chairman.

Bolden did not return messages seeking comment.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s