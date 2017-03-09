Police arrest man accused of having gun at Ohio college

Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old man accused of displaying a gun in a community college building in Ohio’s capital city has been jailed on a felony charge of inducing panic and a weapons-related count.

Columbus State Community College closed as a precaution after reports about a man with a gun at the college’s Center for Teaching and Learning on Wednesday morning. No gunshots were reported.

The school said Thursday that suspect Deandre McClarin, who isn’t a student there, was arrested overnight in suburban Dublin.

Municipal court records listed no attorney for the Powell man ahead of his Friday arraignment.

Columbus State resumed classes on Thursday.

