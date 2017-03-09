Police: Baby taken after mom’s slaying is safe; suspect dead

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman was fatally shot and her 7-week-old infant was abducted in north-central Ohio, leading to a search that ended with the child safe and a suspect dead in an apparent suicide.

Police were called Wednesday night about an armed man chasing a woman at a Mansfield apartment complex, where they found the 22-year-old woman shot and her baby missing.

The man suspected in the shooting was confronted by law enforcement Thursday morning along a highway exit ramp further east in Wooster. The Daily Record in Wooster reports that investigators found the suspect dead in a vehicle after hours of unsuccessful attempts at negotiation using a loud speaker.

They say the infant is safe, but they didn’t immediately release details about where or how the baby was found.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news