POLICE: suspect steals vehicle, crashes it in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities say a suspect stole a car, then crashed it in Harrison Township.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2800 block of Stop Eight Road near North Dixie Drive around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

After investigating, deputies learned the vehicle that caused the crash had been stolen. The suspect ran away from the scene.

The Kettering K-9 was called in to search for the suspect, but they didn’t find anyone and the search was called off just before 6:30 a.m.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Stop Eight Road was closed in both directions during the investigation. The road has since reopened.