Reward offered in February homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A reward of up to $2500 is being offered for help solving a murder case in Dayton.

Police say the homicide happened February 7 outside the United Foods store in the 2100 block of North Main Street around 2:00 p.m.

Police released surveillance video from the scene showing what they say is the suspect following the victim, Mark Williams, trying to talk to him. When the suspect gets close enough he grabs Williams, pulls something from his pocket and forcibly turns Williams around.

Williams was found with gunshot wounds and taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The suspect was wearing a black jacket or windbreaker and was seen walking south through the alley behind United Foods after the shooting.

If you have any information about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867)

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news