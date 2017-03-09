Trotwood shooting suspect indicted on murder charge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected in a fatal shooting in Trotwood was indicted on murder and other charges Thursday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Deron Anthony Martin, 23, of Dayton, has been indicted for the fatal shooting of Charles McDonald, Jr. inside his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Prosecutors say on the afternoon of February 27, Deputies were called to an apartment in Autumn Woods in Trotwood after receiving a 911 call reporting a shooting.

Deputies found the body of the victim, 24-year-old Charles McDonald, unresponsive. The McDonald had been shot several times.

Martin pleaded not guilty to murder and felonious assault charges on Monday in Dayton Municipal Court. He was ordered held on $1,000,000 bond at that time.

Thursday the defendant was indicted on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm and one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Martin is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $500,000 bond.

Martin is scheduled for arraignment on the charges March 14.

