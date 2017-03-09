VIDEO: High winds in Ohio flip truck driving on highway

TOLEDO, OH (NBC News) — High winds caused travel troubles for drivers in parts of northwest Ohio on Wednesday.

Powerful winds flipped one empty tractor trailer truck onto its side early Wednesday.

The semi was crossing over the Interstate 280 Veterans Glass Skyway Bridge in Toledo when it was hit with winds of 60 mph.

Fortunately the driver only suffered minor injuries.

The bridge was closed after the accident and did not reopen until Wednesday night.

