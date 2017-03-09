VIDEO: High winds in Ohio flip truck driving on highway

By Published:

TOLEDO, OH (NBC News) — High winds caused travel troubles for drivers in parts of northwest Ohio on Wednesday.

Powerful winds flipped one empty tractor trailer truck onto its side early Wednesday.

The semi was crossing over the Interstate 280 Veterans Glass Skyway Bridge in Toledo when it was hit with winds of 60 mph.

Fortunately the driver only suffered minor injuries.

The bridge was closed after the accident and did not reopen until Wednesday night.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.
Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s