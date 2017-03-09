Virginia man facing 65 charges after 21 dead dogs found inside home

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 58-year-old Virginia man is facing more than 60 counts after 21 dead dogs were found inside a home on Monday.

Hampton police tweeted Thursday afternoon that Vernon Alonzo Silver was arrested Wednesday night and charged in connection with the investigation.

Silver is facing 65 total counts on three charges — felony cruelty to animals (22 counts), general duties (22 counts) and disposal of dead companion animals (21 counts).

Police were called to a house in the 200 block of Pochin Place Monday morning in reference to an unusual smell coming from a home. Officers went inside and discovered the 21 dead animals and one still living. The surviving dog is at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter where it is undergoing an extensive screening process, which is expected to take several weeks, according to police.

In April 2014 Vernon Silver was issued 32 summons for failure to provide adequate care and animal cruelty. Animal Control removed more than a dozen pit bulls from a home on Abbey Court living in unsafe conditions.

