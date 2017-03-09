Whitworth heading West to Rams

Associated Press Published:

AP – A person with knowledge of the deals says the Los Angeles Rams have addressed their two biggest needs by agreeing to terms with offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Robert Woods.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the free-agent contracts hadn’t been announced yet. Whitworth got a three-year deal to leave the Cincinnati Bengals, and Woods got a five-year deal to return home to LA from Buffalo.

Whitworth has spent his entire 11-year career in Cincinnati, making three Pro Bowls. He is likely to replace Greg Robinson as Los Angeles’ starting left tackle on the NFL’s worst offense last season.

