Witness testifies in murder trial in killing of 13-month-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of causing the death of a 13-month-old was back on trial Wednesday.

Jurors in this trial are focusing on 3 key players. At one point, all of them have faced charges related to the death of 13-month-old Elijah Johnson. Wednesday, it was 26-year-old Shawn Smith’s turn to face the judge.

Shawn Smith is currently on trial for murder. Wednesday, we heard testimony from 24-year-old Dontay King. They were together the day 13-month-old Baby Elijah was killed.

The toddler was caught in the crossfire between Smith and 26-year-old Isaiah Smith back in January 2016. Both sides say that shooting was sparked after Isaiah robbed Shawn and Dontay King.

King described that moment in court Wednesday.

“He get in the car,” King said. “He was looking at the weed and then he pull out a gun. He told us you know what it is. Empty our pockets. We was emptying our pockets. I was getting robbed.”

The trial will pick back up Thursday for the third day in row. That’s when the prosecution is expected to call more of their witnesses to the stand.