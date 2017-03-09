Zeitler to sign with Browns

Associated Press Published:

 Associated Press – A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns will sign free agent guard Kevin Zeitler.

After giving left guard Joel Bitonio a five-year contract extension earlier Thursday, the Browns are investing heavily into their line by adding Zeitler, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until 4 p.m.

The 27-yer-old Zeitler has spent the past three seasons with Cincinnati. He will be reunited in Cleveland with coach Hue Jackson, who spent two seasons as the Bengals offensive coordinator before he was hired by the Browns.

Cleveland’s offensive line was ravaged by injuries last season as both Bitonio and right guard John Greco sustained serious foot injuries. The Browns were unable to protect their quarterbacks, contributing to the team’s 1-15 season.

