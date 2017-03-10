Car fleeing from OSP crashes in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A car sped away from a traffic stop and eventually crashed in Kettering early on Friday morning.

The chase began near Woodman Drive and U.S. 35 just before 2 a.m. when an Ohio State Patrol Trooper tried to make a traffic stop.

The car sped off, leading to a chase. It ended minutes later when that car crashed on West Dorothy Lane.

OSP says three people in the car were hurt. They were taken to Kettering Medical Center. An OSP Trooper at the scene says the injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.

Vectren was called to the area for possible damage to a gas line caused by the crash.

OSP is handling the investigation and is expected to release more information later on Friday morning.