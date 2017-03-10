Flyers fall to Davidson in conference quarter-final

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WDTN) – The Number 1 seed Dayton Flyers fell in the final minute against Davidson in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Pittsburgh.

After a deficit of 12 going into the halftime the Flyers battled back to tie the game with three minutes left to play the second half. A three-point shot with 17 seconds left in the game made by Davidson Senior Jack Gibbs put the Wildcats ahead.

2 SPORTS Director Jack Pohl is in Pittsburgh with the team and will have the latest information and comments from the team starting on FIVE ON 2.

