Former bus driver to serve 19 years in sex abuse case, alongside federal sentence

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake judge on Friday sentenced a former bus driver who had pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor to 19 years in prison.

Larry Homan pleaded guilty in October to sexually assaulting children under the age of 13. Homan was set to serve 19 years on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

A judge on Friday formally imposed this sentencing.

Homan had not been formally sentenced until Friday so that he could undergo a psychosexual evaluation. The Chesapeake Commonwealth’s Attorney called Homan’s evaluation “one of the most disturbing we’ve ever seen.”

Homan will now serve the 19-year sentence alongside a 25-year federal sentencing he received in 2016 related to producing child pornography.

The case stems back to when Homan arrested in July of 2015 — after a parent had contacted school administrators with concerns that he was fondling her child on a school bus.

Authorities say school bus surveillance video showed three instances of Homan inappropriately touching children between the ages of 4 and 6.

An investigation later found that Homan had produced sexually explicit images of children inside of his Norfolk home. He was eventually indicted on federal child pornography charges — and was sentenced to 25 years in March of 2015.

When asked if he wanted to make a statement in court on Friday, Homan said, “No.”

