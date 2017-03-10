Housing cop who mentors teenagers charged with sex crimes

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a police officer with a housing authority in northeast Ohio had sexual contact with a teenage boy he mentored through his department’s Explorers program.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Collins was jailed Friday after his indictment on charges including sexual battery, endangering children and providing alcohol to minors. The Cuyahoga County Metropolitan Housing Authority officer is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Cleveland.

Court records don’t indicate if Collins has an attorney.

CMHA Police Chief Andres Gonzalez told Cleveland.com that Collins “exhibited symptoms of a predator.” The indictment says Collins twice had sexual contact with a teen.

Gonzales says an investigation was launched after learning Collins sent inappropriate texts to a teen. He also says Collins is accused of drinking with teens in their hotel rooms during a sanctioned out-of-town trip.

