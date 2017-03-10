Man charged in Detroit fire that killed 5, injured 4

By Published:
Fire crews at Stivers High School (WDTN Photo)

DETROIT (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with setting a fire that killed five people and injured four others in an apartment building where he lived on Detroit’s east side.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Henry Jackson is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon on five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree arson.

Police have said the fire followed an argument.

Five men were killed Wednesday afternoon. Four of the bodies were found on the second floor.

Fire officials said wind gusts up to 60 mph made it difficult to battle the blaze.

A resident has said the two-story brick building held eight apartments, most occupied by one or two male adults being treated for substance abuse or mental health issues.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s