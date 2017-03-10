Miami fires head basketball coaches

OXFORD, Ohio – Miami University Athletics Director David Sayler announced changes to both Miami basketball programs this afternoon. The university is not renewing the contract of men’s head basketball coach John Cooper and is relieving women’s head basketball coach Cleve Wright of his duties. Both changes are effective immediately.

“With the support of Miami’s board of trustees and the president, we are making a commitment to Miami basketball,” said Sayler. “For years Miami basketball was the preeminent leader of the Mid-American Conference and we plan to take all necessary steps to make that happen once more.”

Miami posted an overall record of 59-100 in Cooper’s five seasons as head coach, including a 29-59 mark in MAC play.

After posting a 9-22 overall record in his first season at Miami in 2012-13, Cooper led the RedHawks to overall records of 13-18 in 2013-14, 13-19 in 2014-15, 13-20 in 2015-16 and 11-21 in 2016-17.

In Wright’s four seasons, the RedHawks posted an overall record of 35-87 which includes a 16-56 conference record.

Wright registered an 8-22 overall record in his opening season back in 2013-14. Miami went 7-23 in 2014-15, 9-21 in 2015-16 and 11-21 this past season.

A national search for both vacancies will begin immediately.

Combined, the two programs have won 25 regular season championships and advanced to the NCAA Tournament 18 times.