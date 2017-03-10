Mild winter followed by late chill could mean disaster for fruit trees

Fruit Trees (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Unusually mild winter followed by these extremely cold temperatures may cause crop damage for some growers.

Warm temperatures in December, January and February have caused some trees to develop early and with brisk temperatures headed our way experts say frost could mean disaster.

According to Pete Kossoudji, owner operator of North Dayton Garden Center, some peach trees have are developing earlier than expected thanks to Mother Nature and the weather rollercoaster this season.

“No doubt there will be a problem with some peaches depending on what part of the valley they’re located in. We’re having our February in March, we had our March in February,” Kossoudji said.

He suggested homeowners cover up their plants and fruit trees with burlap, mulch, plant package material or even bed sheets when temperatures dip in March. It’s going to be critical he said. If trees and plants bud too early, the frost could kill the buds and without buds, the trees and vines bear no fruit this season. It’s a one-shot deal according to Kossoudji.

“Weather is weather. You can’t control it, so you just have to watch the weather and know what’s coming on,” Kossoudji said.

If the flip-flopping temperatures continue and growers lose a significant amount of their crops, we could see fewer fruits, which means higher prices in the produce aisle.

