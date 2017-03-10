Nintendo celebrates MAR10 day by bringing smiles to people of all ages

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Every year, MAR10 Day (March 10, Mar. 10, MAR10 … get it?) is about two things: Mario and his many awesome fans.

This year’s big day is no exception. To celebrate MAR10 Day, Nintendo encourages people of all ages to enjoy a host of heartfelt and joyous activities to honor one of the most iconic video game characters of all time (and one who has kept overalls in style for more than 30 years).

To kick off the celebration, Nintendo is working with Starlight Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization that brightens the lives of seriously ill children by providing hospitalized kids with entertainment, education and innovative technology.

Nintendo will be providing new designs for the foundation’s Starlight Brave Gowns, which help sick kids feel like superstars by replacing unattractive, uncomfortable and embarrassing hospital garments with comfortable and brightly colored gowns.

Featuring characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, these new Starlight Brave Gowns include colorful depictions of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong and Yoshi. Additionally, Nintendo will provide a donation to Starlight Children’s Foundation to help create 2,000 gowns for this fun and colorful program.

“Mario puts a smile on everyone’s face, and we wanted our activities on MAR10 Day to reflect that,” said Don James, Nintendo of America’s Executive Vice President of Operations. “Whether a longtime fan or someone new to the world of Nintendo, Mario can power up anyone’s day.”

People who visit Facebook on MAR10 Day will be able to use a free Mario-themed frame for their Facebook profile photo from March 10 at 5 a.m. PT until March 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The frame will add iconic items from the Super Mario Bros. universe to any photo or image, and is also available inside the Messenger Camera. To find the frame in Messenger, simply open the Messenger app, take a photo and then tap the smiley face icon. This special frame will be the first one to appear in the top “Featured” section. Users can then just tap to add it to their photo.

Great rewards, deals and sales are also part of the upcoming MAR10 Day celebrations. Select digital games starring Mario will be 20 percent off on Amazon.com on March 10 (offer valid while supplies last).

In addition, My Nintendo is offering Mario-themed rewards all day, including 30 percent off the Mario Kart 8 game for the Wii U console, the Mario Kart 8 DLC Pack 2 that features Animal Crossing characters and two Mario-inspired wallpapers. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/ for more information and to redeem My Nintendo points.