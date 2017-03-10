Police: Car drives into pond in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Bellbrook confirm to 2 NEWS a car drove into a pond Friday.

Police say the accident happened in the 4300 block of East Briggs Road around 5:20 p.m.

Dive teams and emergency crews are on the scene.

A 2 NEWS viewer tells us dive teams are in the water. He told 2 NEWS the car is nearly completely submerged in the water.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene now.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news