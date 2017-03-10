VIDEO: Police cars rammed, disabled during Sidney chase

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Sidney say two of their cruisers were rammed in by a pair of fleeing suspects Friday morning.

The incident began around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say an officer spotted two people he knew to be wanted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. When he approached them near the Hilltop Apartments in Sidney, Michael Cotterman and Jody Napier-Bunnell fled in a car.

The officer pursued the two suspects on SR-47 at speeds in excess of 90 mph. The suspect vehicle attempted to turn on Sidney-Freyburg road when it crashed into a guardrail, coming to rest.

When officers approached the vehicle the driver put the car in reverse and rammed two patrol cars, disabling both vehicles.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shelby County Sheriff Deputies and another Sidney Police Officer took over the pursuit. Police chased the suspect thorugh several miles of county roads in onto I-75 where speeds again approached 90 miles an hour. The car exited the freeway at SR-36 and headed toward downtown Piqua.

Police say the car struck at least one parked car and two houses during the chase.

The chase ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a tree near an elementary school.

Cotterman and Napier-Bunnell were taken into custody without incident and taken back to Sidney.

Police say multiple charges are pending at this time.