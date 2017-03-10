Suspect in triple homicide indicted on murder charges, could face death penalty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing three people in August 2016 has been indicted on 24 counts including murder with death penalty specifications Friday.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Friday that Muhammad Shabazz Ali, aka Robert Woodrow Ford, Jr., 61, of Dayton, has been indicted with death penalty specifications for the shooting deaths of three people on August 10, 2016, inside a home on Oxford Avenue in Dayton.

READ MORE: Third victim dies in fatal shooting on Oxford Avenue

Prosecutors say on Wednesday, August 10, 2016, Ali went to the home of his former girlfriend, Tammy Cox, 54, and fatally shot her. He also fatally shot her son, Michael Cox, 25, and another man who was inside the home, Jasper Taylor, 74.

Ali has been indicted on:

Six counts of Aggravated Murder

Eight counts of Felonious Assault

Six counts of Aggravated Burglary

Two counts of Kidnapping

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

One count of Failure to Comply With the Order or Signal of a Police Officer

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says the counts of Aggravated Murder carry additional Firearm Specifications, Repeat Violent Offender Specifications, and Aggravated Circumstance Specifications, which make this a possible death penalty case.

Ali was previously convicted in 1988 of voluntary manslaughter, and served over 10 years in prison.

Ali is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail being held on a $2,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on March 14.

Oxford Ave. triple shooting suspect apprehended following chase View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames) The Oxford Avenue shooting suspect is taken into custody Wednesday following a triple shooting and police chase (WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news