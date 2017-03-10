Thai Peanut Stir Fry

Serves 4

Short grain brown rice, 1.5 cup dry

Stir Fry:

Sugar snap peas, 2 cup whole

Red bell pepper, 1 cup sliced

Red onion, 1 cup sliced

Carrots, 1 cup diagonally sliced

Celery, 1 cup diagonally sliced

Bok choy, 3 cups, sliced

Toppings:

Thai Peanut Sauce

Fresh cilantro

Chopped peanuts

Fresh lime

Directions:

Cook brown rice, 1.5 cups dry rice to 3 cups water.

In a large skillet, melt a tablespoon of coconut oil.

Saute veggies on medium-high for about 10 minutes, until tender-crisp.

Add bok choy greens at the end.

Remove from heat, toss with Thai Peanut Sauce.

Serve topped with crushed peanuts, chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.