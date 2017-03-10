Thai Peanut Stir Fry

Serves 4
Short grain brown rice, 1.5 cup dry
Stir Fry:
Sugar snap peas, 2 cup whole
Red bell pepper, 1 cup sliced
Red onion, 1 cup sliced
Carrots, 1 cup diagonally sliced
Celery, 1 cup diagonally sliced
Bok choy, 3 cups, sliced
Toppings:
Thai Peanut Sauce
Fresh cilantro
Chopped peanuts
Fresh lime
Directions:
Cook brown rice, 1.5 cups dry rice to 3 cups water.
In a large skillet, melt a tablespoon of coconut oil.
Saute veggies on medium-high for about 10 minutes, until tender-crisp.
Add bok choy greens at the end.
Remove from heat, toss with Thai Peanut Sauce.
Serve topped with crushed peanuts, chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of lime.