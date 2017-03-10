Vandalia-Butler Board of Education president dies at UD game

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WDTN) – The President of the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education died unexpectedly Friday at the University of Dayton basketball game in Pittsburgh.

In a statement from Vandalia-Butler Schools Friday, the school district said they learned around 12:40 Friday Bruce Sucher, Vandalia-Butler School Board President died suddenly while at the game.

Mr. Sucher’s passing is an unimaginable tragedy for this family, our district, and the entire Vandalia-Butler Community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Sucher family at this time of grief and healing. The District is prepared with a plan to help any staff member or student cope with this tragedy. Mr. Sucher has been an important part of this community for many years and has touched many people’s lives.

“We are a tight-knit community, and we will all experience this loss as any family would,” Superintendent Brad Neavin said.

The district had no information on the future of the Board but said the planned monthly meetings will continue.

The next scheduled meeting will be held on March 21.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news